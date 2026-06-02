Who is affected
Chamber of Commerce to Cut One in Every Four Jobs
Job cuts at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber! The WKO’s federal office in Vienna-Wieden is implementing massive cost-cutting measures—200 of 800 positions will be eliminated by the end of 2027.
On Tuesday, WKO President Martha Schultz presented her plan to the Executive Board detailing how she intends to implement the announced annual savings of 100 million euros starting in 2030.
Gradual cuts in coordination with the works council
As previously reported, cost-cutting measures are also being implemented at the Federal Chamber in Vienna. According to the Chamber, one in four positions there will be eliminated by the end of 2027. The job cuts will take place gradually and in coordination with the works council.
Who is affected by the cuts
Specifically affected are in-house staff (full-time equivalents) at the WKO Federal Chamber in Vienna-Wieden. Apprentices and trainees are not affected. This also applies to employees of the legally independent trade associations as well as subsidiaries of the WKO. In addition to the Federal Chamber, there are nine regional chambers that must also make cuts.
We are eliminating duplication, inefficiencies, and confusion within the organization.
WKO-Präsidentin Martha Schultz
Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch
Schultz: “The goal is modern, effective representation of interests”
According to the WKO, it intends to make the downsizing plan socially responsible and provide employees with the best possible support during this phase. Resources are to be consistently focused on those tasks that directly benefit member companies and strengthen the organization’s effectiveness.
“The goal is modern, effective advocacy that is consistently geared toward the needs of businesses,” said Schultz. She added: “We are eliminating duplication, inefficiencies, and confusion within the organization.” As part of the restructuring, structures will be simplified, services bundled or discontinued, or integrated elsewhere.
Fewer Secretaries-General
Just a few days ago, as part of cost-cutting measures, Schultz announced that she would be halving the size of hersecretariat. Jochen Danninger remains First Secretary-General and will have only one deputy in the future, Herwig Höllinger. Thomas Spann and Eva Liebmann will take on new roles.
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