Shocking news from Austria: Michael Wagner resigns!

Austria intends to place even greater emphasis on youth development in the future. “This has been a long-standing wish of mine; Austria must now define a philosophy. But you certainly won’t move mountains with youth alone. A key factor should be a balanced squad structure comprising homegrown players, standout talents, and experienced stalwarts. But it’s also clear that we’re talking about a long-term plan here that won’t take effect overnight,” Wagner said upon taking office. He had been very successful with his business partners and companies in the private sector prior to his role as sporting director. “There would have been no logical reason for a change. But my purple heart ultimately chose this new challenge,” Wagner clarified to the “Krone” at the end of November.