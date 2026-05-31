Left-wing ÖH invites former terrorist (55) to Vienna University

14 Years as a Prisoner at Guantánamo

In the U.S., he was considered a key figure with ties to Osama bin Laden. The government accused him of being one of the main perpetrators of the September 11, 2001, attacks. He was alleged to have recruited three of the four pilots for Al-Qaeda. From 2002 to 2016, Slahi was a detainee at Guantánamo, but without charges. During his imprisonment, the now 55-year-old wrote a diary about his experiences, which later became an international bestseller. He described, for example, how he was tortured over the course of many years.