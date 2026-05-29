Legal dispute over pepper spray on a keychain

Are women who protect themselves being criminalized?

Harald Schuster, the convicted man’s attorney, refused to accept this and has now successfully challenged the ruling. At the appeal hearing at the Vienna Regional Court, he stated: “The legislature needs to think this through. Pepper spray is primarily intended to protect women. Does it want to criminalize every woman who carries pepper spray that doesn’t have ‘I am pepper spray’ written on it in large, neon letters?” he argued.