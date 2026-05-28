Potapova Dominates Boulter After a Shaky Start!

“Balu” was also watching this time

And Potapova was right. Boulter, whose best surface isn’t clay, began making more errors, while “Anna” continued to play her game. She broke Boulter at the start of the second set, then confidently held her own serve. She wasn’t even fazed when she had to re-serve because, of all things, her poodle “Balu”—who was sitting in her box this time—barked into the court. Understandable: he’d been interrupted from his nap, leaned against the barrier, saw his owner, and wanted to join her.