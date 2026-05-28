First guilty verdict for Swift attacker Beran A.!

The jury must now answer 20 questions. “My client, Beran A., has confessed to the most serious crimes. You can answer most of the questions with a ‘yes,’” says defense attorney Anna Mair. But: “Beran is not a leader. He is not an ideological mastermind. We cannot comprehend what it is like when someone is caught up in radicalization. The world Beran lived in back then consisted only of friend and foe—there was nothing in between.” However, he did not encourage Hasan E. in his bloody attack in Mecca. Mair speaks about the 21-year-old’s social circle: “No one thought my client was capable of anything.”