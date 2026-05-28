Fire department releases exotic snake

So the expert informs the emergency responders of their mistake. Should the animal, with a bit of luck, cause chaos again: “please do not release it.” Furthermore, it is questionable whether the snake can survive in the wild at all. In any case, it is not suited to our temperatures; it would most likely die in the winter. Curiously, a white snake had already prompted an emergency response in Kleinschweinbarth back in October 2024. At that time, the animal was mistakenly identified as an “albino corn snake.”