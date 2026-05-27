Over 20,000 participants
Traffic chaos expected: Students launch protest
Since Wednesday afternoon, a massive demonstration by Viennese students, teachers, and university staff has been underway, with participants taking to the streets together to protest the planned cuts. Significant delays in public transit and car traffic are therefore expected around the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) at Karlsplatz and the University of Vienna on the Ringstrasse.
According to ÖAMTC, intermittent road closures on the Ringstraße and at Karlsplatz are expected starting at noon due to two demonstrations under the slogan “Billions in cuts to universities? Not on our watch.” The first march, with thousands of protesters, began in sweltering heat at the Vienna University of Technology (TU) on Karlsplatz. According to its own estimates, the Austrian Student Union (ÖH) Vienna reported as many as 21,000 participants even before the protest march began.
Protest march ends at Ballhausplatz
The protest march proceeded along Friedrichstraße, Operngasse, and the Ringstraße to the University of Vienna, where students gathered for a second event. Following several rallies, participants have been marching through the city center via Schottengasse since 2 p.m. Their destinations are the Ministry of Science and subsequently the Federal Chancellery.
Drivers and public transit users should definitely expect longer delays. According to the ÖAMTC, traffic disruptions are expected on the Ringstraße, the two-lane road around Karlsplatz and Schwarzenbergplatz, the right side of Wienzeile, Friedrichstraße, and on the access roads to the Ring—such as Prinz-Eugen-Straße and Rennweg. Währinger Straße is also likely to be affected.
Peaceful atmosphere, clear messages
The atmosphere on site was predominantly peaceful and orderly. Only occasionally did students chant anti-Israeli slogans while waving Palestinian flags. Signs read “Cuts to the point of a knowledge gap” and “dumb cuts,” and participants chanted classic university slogans such as “Whose education? Our education.” The government’s proposal so far is “unacceptable,” said University of Vienna Rector Sebastian Schütze in his speech.
Protest against planned cuts
The protests stem from the planned austerity measures in higher education included in the two-year budget starting in 2028. Students warn of fewer study spots, overcrowded lecture halls, and poorer support at universities. The demonstration was called for by the Universities Conference (uniko), the Austrian Student Union (ÖH), and employee representatives.
Resistance to the austerity plans is also forming outside Vienna. Further actions are planned in Graz, Linz, Salzburg, and Klagenfurt starting Thursday. The ÖH is calling on students to participate in the demonstrations. Some universities are even suspending mandatory classes for this purpose.
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