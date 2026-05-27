Traffic chaos expected: Students launch protest

According to ÖAMTC, intermittent road closures on the Ringstraße and at Karlsplatz are expected starting at noon due to two demonstrations under the slogan “Billions in cuts to universities? Not on our watch.” The first march, with thousands of protesters, began in sweltering heat at the Vienna University of Technology (TU) on Karlsplatz. According to its own estimates, the Austrian Student Union (ÖH) Vienna reported as many as 21,000 participants even before the protest march began.