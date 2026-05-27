Fear of the boys: “We don’t dare go outside anymore!”

The accused—according to the allegations—are all said to come from the same facility: a residential group at SOS Children’s Villages. For the past eleven years, the so-called Anninger residential group has been caring for youths aged 14 to 18. Currently, nine boys live there, all of whom have often troubled backgrounds. “Many of them have experienced violence, neglect, crises, or severe instability,” says SOS Children’s Villages. Stable structures and professional educational support are essential. After all, the clear goal is for those in care to live independently. “A good neighborhood is a matter of deep concern to us,” emphasizes a spokesperson.