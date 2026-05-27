Neighbors are concerned
Fear of the boys: “We don’t dare go outside anymore!”
Residents living near an SOS Children’s Villages group home in Traiskirchen (Lower Austria) are desperate: the boys living there are said to have already caused damage amounting to five-figure sums. The organization is pushing back against sweeping condemnations.
Kicked-in car doors, eggs thrown at the house facade, or destroyed roof tiles: A group of boys in the Traiskirchen district of Möllersdorf is said to be spreading fear and terror. For one family alone, the damage has exceeded 10,000 euros. “Some people don’t even dare to leave the house anymore because they’re also being verbally abused. Their nerves are on edge,” laments a Möllersdorf resident.
The accused—according to the allegations—are all said to come from the same facility: a residential group at SOS Children’s Villages. For the past eleven years, the so-called Anninger residential group has been caring for youths aged 14 to 18. Currently, nine boys live there, all of whom have often troubled backgrounds. “Many of them have experienced violence, neglect, crises, or severe instability,” says SOS Children’s Villages. Stable structures and professional educational support are essential. After all, the clear goal is for those in care to live independently. “A good neighborhood is a matter of deep concern to us,” emphasizes a spokesperson.
Many of them have experienced violence, neglect, crises, or severe instability.
Ein Sprecher von SOS-Kinderdorf über die jungen Bewohner
21 complaints this year
But from the residents’ perspective, the truth is different. In response to a query from “Krone,” the police confirm that there have already been 21 complaints this year alone regarding the “WG Anninger.” In addition to property damage, these complaints also involve missing persons and a breach of public decency. Last year, four perpetrators were identified who were responsible for two incidents.
A community barbecue
But it’s not just the police who are taking the complaints seriously—the city is as well. “We have tried to mediate between the parties involved and build bridges,” a city hall spokesperson said. In fact, a joint barbecue was even organized in September 2025. “We understand the concerns and frustrations of the residents and are doing everything we can as a city to ensure and improve harmonious coexistence,” the spokesperson added.
The SOS Children’s Village, on the other hand, is only aware of complaints from a family that does not even live in the immediate neighborhood, but rather next to a playground. “We naturally regret the damage. However, attributing blanket responsibility to the young people currently living in the ‘WG Anninger’ is not justified,” said a spokesperson.
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