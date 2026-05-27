Government Reaches Agreement
Starting this summer, a “10-cent price guarantee” will apply to electricity
Following the massive spikes in energy prices in recent years, the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS have now agreed on an automatic electricity price cap designed to provide relief to all Austrians during times of crisis. If the price of electricity rises above a set limit, a “10-cent guarantee” will automatically take effect.
The government is drawing conclusions from the energy crises of recent years: The new electricity price cap is set to take effect as early as this summer, as agreed by the government on Tuesday evening. At its core is the automatic guarantee, which is intended to cap costs for households during times of crisis. The goal is to cushion price spikes—such as those following the war in Ukraine—in the future and prevent new surges in inflation.
The mechanism is triggered automatically as soon as the average electricity price for end customers rises above 16.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. According to E-Control, the current average is around 14 cents. In this case, the price for a basic consumption of 2,900 kilowatt-hours per year is capped at a net ten cents.
As long as necessary, as short as possible.
SPÖ-Staatssekretärin Michaela Schmidt über die geplante Strompreisbremse ab Sommer
Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT
In principle, all households in Austria are set to benefit. For electricity exceeding the basic consumption, the market price will continue to apply. The government also aims to maintain an incentive to save—for example, for households with electric heating or particularly high energy consumption.
SPÖ chief negotiator Schmidt sees this as an important safeguard: “This will prevent skyrocketing electricity prices from causing inflation to spiral out of control again in the future.” The measure is to be financed through the existing energy crisis levy paid by electricity producers. Revenue from this levy automatically increases as market prices rise. According to the government, no additional burden on the national budget is planned.
No maximum duration planned
How long the price cap remains in effect depends on developments in the energy market. No maximum duration is planned. The regulation will only end once prices fall below the established thresholds again. Government sources state: “As long as necessary, as short as possible.” Funds are also earmarked for small and medium-sized enterprises under the energy crisis mechanism to reduce electricity prices.
According to insiders, the electricity price cap was linked to the much-heralded industrial electricity price, which the ÖVP was determined to see implemented. This was agreed upon in parallel by the coalition parties. A price of up to five cents per kilowatt-hour is to apply to 50 percent of companies’ electricity consumption.
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