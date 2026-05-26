Secret plan: Around 12,500 new EU luxury pensioners

The controversial point: The calculation takes into account precisely those 2,500 additional positions planned for the next EU financial framework. According to the figures, additional pension expenditures of at least 1.026 billion euros are expected over the forecast period through 2073. In other words: What is planned today as a staff increase will burden EU budgets for decades to come. As is well known, Brussels officials have their own, extremely lucrative pension systems. Retirees can receive up to 70 percent of their final base salary, meaning a top official could receive a pension of around 9,000 euros per month. A situation that could soon become—and remain—costly for all member states.