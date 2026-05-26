Officer on Trial
“Wanted to do her best”: Police officer slapped 16-year-old
Officers were called to a scene in Vienna-Liesing late at night. A 16-year-old girl, possibly at risk of suicide, had become violent toward paramedics and was hiding in an industrial area. The incident escalated and landed an officer before a criminal court judge. He is alleged to have slapped the teenager.
August 2, 2025, Vienna-Siebenhirten, 3 a.m.: Two paramedics call the police after a drunk 16-year-old girl became violent toward them. The officers arrive at the industrial site where the girl has hidden under a loading ramp. The atmosphere is tense. The girl is swearing.
“Yes, police officers are human beings too. They have emotions and make mistakes. But they are specially trained to handle such situations,” says the prosecutor at the Vienna Regional Court as he opens the trial for abuse of office. The charge against the 25-year-old police officer: He is alleged to have slapped the girl while performing his official duties.
I only wanted what was best for her.
Der angeklagte Inspektor im Prozess
There was a risk of suicide
The man denies the allegations and downplays his behavior during the operation. “Please come out,” he claims to have said. Then, “Please stand against the wall,” and “Please show me your ID.” “You were that friendly?” Judge Claudia Zöllner asked in surprise. Because according to the case file, the police officer treated the girl quite harshly. Even though there was apparently reason to believe that the teenager, who lives in a supervised facility, might be at risk of suicide.
“I just wanted what was best for her,” the officer claims, saying he accidentally struck the girl in the face while she was trying to defend herself. “The young lady was completely out of her mind,” he says.
“I insulted his mother”
“That police officer slapped me,” the victim clarifies. An anonymous complaint set the case in motion and brought the officer to court. “I was maybe a little stubborn. He really wanted to see my ID. So I insulted his mother. I was sassy, but that doesn’t justify a slap,” the girl recalls in the Landl.
I was sassy, but that doesn’t justify a slap.
Die 16-Jährige als Zeugin
After other witnesses also testified against the police officer, he ultimately admitted his responsibility and acknowledged the charges brought against him. He had worked dozens of hours of overtime last summer and was overwhelmed by the assignment.
5,000-euro fine
This (belated) acceptance of responsibility justifies a diversion. A 5,000-euro fine, and the criminal proceedings will be dropped. The police officer thus gets off “cheaper” for the slap than many social media users who are made to pay by victims of online hate because they “liked” an offensive comment on the internet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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