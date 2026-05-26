“Wanted to do her best”: Police officer slapped 16-year-old

There was a risk of suicide

The man denies the allegations and downplays his behavior during the operation. “Please come out,” he claims to have said. Then, “Please stand against the wall,” and “Please show me your ID.” “You were that friendly?” Judge Claudia Zöllner asked in surprise. Because according to the case file, the police officer treated the girl quite harshly. Even though there was apparently reason to believe that the teenager, who lives in a supervised facility, might be at risk of suicide.