1,673 years! Austrian dies in Thai custody

Child also passed on for abuse

The rapes went on for years. Unbelievably, the 54-year-old also passed the child on twice to a photographer, who also abused the girl—and took nude photos of her, which the defendant in turn passed on. Whenever Anong (name changed by the editors) tried to break free from the cycle of violence, her father threatened to simply abandon her. Due to the emotional blackmail and out of fear of being alone, the child continued to endure the ordeal.