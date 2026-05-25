Rapids' Season Finale
Katzer: “Nerve-wracking—took a lot of energy”
“Extremely mixed and extremely difficult. It was really nerve-wracking and took a tremendous amount of energy,” said Rapid’s sporting director Markus Katzer, describing the past season after the 3-0 victory in the playoff second leg against Ried. And: He announced a transfer.
Rapid managed to qualify for European competition at the very last minute. The Hütteldorf-based team won Monday’s playoff final second leg against Ried 3-0 at home, making up for their 1-2 loss in the first leg and securing a spot in the second round of Conference League qualifying in July. Jakob Schöller (26th, 66th) and Louis Schaub (92nd) secured the Green-Whites’ first win after four losses and their first victory over Ried following three straight defeats.
“We laid the groundwork in the first half; that was a really good performance. We should have been leading 2-0 at halftime. I’m happy for the players, and also that they now have a few weeks off. The season was like a roller coaster for them. Schöller has excellent heading technique and great timing,” Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup analyzed on Sky.
When asked what grade he would give Rapid’s season: “It wasn’t much more than acceptable. There were a lot of ups and downs. We were under a lot of pressure to finish in the top six, and then a lot of pressure to qualify for the European Cup. A few weeks ago, we still had a chance to become league leaders; in the last round, we had a chance to finish third. We didn’t capitalize on our chances, but if we improve, we’ll hopefully have those chances again next year and do better then.”
“We left no stone unturned this season”
How does Rapid’s sporting director Markus Katzer sum up the season? “Extremely up-and-down and extremely difficult. It was really nerve-wracking and took an enormous amount of energy. It was a rollercoaster ride. We were out of it after the first game, with the slump, with the coaching change. We’ve been through it all this season,” said Katzer. “The important thing is that we’ve now achieved our minimum goal. That we won today’s game. It’s also clear that we’re already reflecting on the past weeks and months. Reflecting very honestly, objectively, and professionally. That’s very important. And learning from this experience. And putting together a good team that can be more successful next season.”
“Transfer to be announced in the coming days”
Katzer has already announced changes for the summer. “We’ve already completed a transfer, which will be made public in the coming days. It will do us a lot of good.” However, there won’t be a major shake-up. Instead, several talents from our own youth academy are set to be promoted.
Wurmbrand? “We don’t have an offer right now”
One player who impressed this season and played his way into the spotlight was Nikolaus Wurmbrand. Can the rising star be kept? Katzer: “As things stand, we haven’t received any offers. And we don’t need to think about it either. He’s important to the team. Also for the team dynamic, even if he’s still a bit introverted. We’re glad to have him.”
And Wurmbrand himself explained: “My full focus has been on Rapid right now. We’ve had two important games. I can’t say anything yet. I’ve been here for ten years. I’m a Rapid man through and through. You never know what happens in soccer and what the future holds.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.