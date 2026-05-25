Katzer: “Nerve-wracking—took a lot of energy”

“We left no stone unturned this season”

How does Rapid’s sporting director Markus Katzer sum up the season? “Extremely up-and-down and extremely difficult. It was really nerve-wracking and took an enormous amount of energy. It was a rollercoaster ride. We were out of it after the first game, with the slump, with the coaching change. We’ve been through it all this season,” said Katzer. “The important thing is that we’ve now achieved our minimum goal. That we won today’s game. It’s also clear that we’re already reflecting on the past weeks and months. Reflecting very honestly, objectively, and professionally. That’s very important. And learning from this experience. And putting together a good team that can be more successful next season.”