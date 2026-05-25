Pensioner (78) found dead in apartment: Was it murder?

Monika M. seemed ill

“I certainly didn’t notice anything,” stated the neighbor living on the floor above Monika M.’s apartment. She hadn’t seen the deceased for about a month. And even aside from that, nothing at all had seemed out of the ordinary. No signs of a break-in, no screams, no strangers in the building. However, the 78-year-old reportedly appeared pale and frail in the weeks leading up to her death. Whether this was a case of natural causes or murder is now the subject of an investigation.