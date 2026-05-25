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Neighbors in shock

Pensioner (78) found dead in apartment: Was it murder?

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25.05.2026 17:00
On Sunday, the 78-year-old’s body was discovered in her apartment on Herzgasse in Vienna. She is ...
On Sunday, the 78-year-old’s body was discovered in her apartment on Herzgasse in Vienna. She is believed to have been there for several weeks.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Doris Seebacher, ZVG Strochenverein Breitenau)
Porträt von Hannah Neudeck
Von Hannah Neudeck

On Sunday, a 78-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Vienna’s Favoriten district. At this time, foul play cannot be ruled out. The “Krone” spoke with people in the neighborhood.

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As reported, an acquaintance of 78-year-old Monika M. contacted the police. She hadn’t heard from the pensioner in quite some time and was worried about her. Officers then went to Herzgasse in the Vienna-Favoriten district on Pentecost Sunday—and discovered the pensioner’s body. According to initial findings, the elderly woman is believed to have been dead for one to two weeks.

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Foul play cannot be ruled out at this time. The State Criminal Police Office is conducting further investigations.

Polizei-Sprecherin Irina Steirer

Elderly woman lived alone
However, this likely went unnoticed. During the “Krone” newspaper’s on-site visit to the recently opened Super-Grätzl the following day, the deceased’s immediate neighbor, Daisy B., appeared shocked. “She was always friendly, always greeted me nicely whenever we met in the hallway.” But she is also said to have been lonely, as she lived alone. 

Monika M. was found lifeless in her bed. The circumstances of her discovery were so suspicious that investigators could not initially assume a natural death—an autopsy was ordered. The suspicion remained. “According to the preliminary findings, foul play cannot yet be ruled out,” said police spokeswoman Irina Steirer. 

Monika M. seemed ill
“I certainly didn’t notice anything,” stated the neighbor living on the floor above Monika M.’s apartment. She hadn’t seen the deceased for about a month. And even aside from that, nothing at all had seemed out of the ordinary. No signs of a break-in, no screams, no strangers in the building. However, the 78-year-old reportedly appeared pale and frail in the weeks leading up to her death. Whether this was a case of natural causes or murder is now the subject of an investigation. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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