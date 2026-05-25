“Felt right at home”
Sasa Kalajdzic bids farewell to LASK
With the double, our journey together comes to an end! Sasa Kalajdzic bids farewell to LASK after his successful loan spell and shares some emotional words as he leaves.
Sasa Kalajdzic’s loan spell could hardly have gone more successfully for both sides. By winning the double, LASK capped off a strong season. Now, however, the striker’s chapter in Linz is coming to an end. Once his loan expires, Kalajdzic will return to his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, in England.
In his farewell message, the Austrian national team player addressed fans and the club via Instagram. “What a team, what a spirit, what a season! I am incredibly grateful for this experience and everything we’ve achieved together. I felt at home from the very first moment, and I can’t thank everyone in and around the club enough for the support my family and I have received,” Kalajdzic wrote.
The striker also highlighted the patience and support he received during his time in Linz. “We were given all the time we needed to get back in shape, settle in, prove that this was absolutely the right decision for everyone involved—and to show what LASK is capable of,” Kalajdzic continued.
Kalajdzic is returning to Wolverhampton for now, though the season there was anything but a success for him. The “Wolves” finished last in the standings and were relegated from the Premier League. As a result, Kalajdzic is likely to make a splash in the Championship next season.
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