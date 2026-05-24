Ice Hockey World Championship LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Austria Holds Its Own Against Finland for Now
Austria’s sixth game at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland – can the Austrian team pull off an upset against title contender Finland? We’re reporting live (see below) from this match! The score is currently 0-3 from Austria’s perspective!
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
Barely time to catch their breath—just under 22 hours after the 2-6 loss to Germany, Austria faces a seemingly impossible task tonight: The Finns, packed with 15 NHL players, are the overwhelming favorites in this matchup; any points earned would be a sensation. But one thing is certain: even with a loss to Finland, the ÖEHV team’s chance of reaching the quarterfinals remains alive until the final day.
“Expectations have to remain realistic!”
Because just as sensational is the fact that—regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s game—Austria will definitely enter the final preliminary round matchday on Tuesday as the third-place team in Group A. Austria can thus still make it to the quarterfinals on its own merits.
Head coach Roger Bader cautions, however: “Expectations have to remain realistic. We have to realize that with Finland and the U.S., we still have two teams to face that are, quite simply, overwhelmingly superior.” The Swiss coach also emphasizes, however: “Nevertheless, in sports, it’s always possible to pull off a surprise. That would certainly be a sensation. We’ll still aim for it and give it our all.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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