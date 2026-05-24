A Night of Horror in Kyiv
Zelenskyy on the Kremlin: “Crazy a**holes”
On Saturday night, Russia launched a devastating attack on its neighbor, firing its feared “monster weapon”—the nuclear-capable hypersonic missile “Oreschnik”—at Kyiv. Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) called it a “heinous attack” and assured: “Austria and the European Union stand firmly by Ukraine’s side.”
“Tonight, the Russians attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and towns. The largest number of missiles were aimed at the capital—at ordinary residential buildings, at schools; they set a food market, one of Kyiv’s oldest markets, ablaze,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the “X” platform. In the wake of the wave of attacks, even the Chernobyl Museum was severely damaged. There are several fatalities and at least 83 injured.
“Putin can’t even pronounce the word ‘hurrah’ correctly anymore—he slurs his words—and yet he still ‘wins’ with his missiles against residential buildings. Three Russian missiles struck a water treatment plant; the market burned down; dozens of residential buildings were damaged, along with several regular schools. He fired his ‘Oreshnik’ (hazel bush) at (the city of, note) Bila Tserkva. These are truly crazy assholes,” Zelenskyy said, expressing his outrage at the Kremlin. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the use of the “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile as well as “Iskander,” “Kinzhal,” and “Zircon” missiles. Zelenskyy spoke of 90 missiles, including 36 ballistic ones, and 600 drones.
Consequences must follow
What matters now for the Ukrainian leader is that all of this “will not go unpunished” for Russia. “Today, everyone in the world who does not remain silent, who helps Ukraine, is a protector of life,” he added. Numerous expressions of solidarity poured in. Chancellor Stocker wrote on “X”: “Russia continues its brutal terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. Overnight, Russian drones and missiles killed innocent people and injured dozens more. I condemn these heinous attacks in the strongest possible terms! Austria and the European Union stand firmly by Ukraine’s side. We fully support any initiative that leads to a just, lasting, and sustainable peace.” Zelenskyy thanked Stocker for this and shared the post on his “X” account.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) also pledged his full support to Ukraine: “On the night before Pentecost Sunday, Russia launched massive attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. Once again, the Oreshnik missile system was used. The German government strongly condemns this reckless escalation. Germany remains firmly on Ukraine’s side.”
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sees an increasingly desperate Kremlin behind the attack: “Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine last night demonstrates the Kremlin’s brutality and its disregard for both human life and peace negotiations. Terror against civilians is not a sign of strength. It is desperation.”
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