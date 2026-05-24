Zelenskyy on the Kremlin: “Crazy a**holes”

Consequences must follow

What matters now for the Ukrainian leader is that all of this “will not go unpunished” for Russia. “Today, everyone in the world who does not remain silent, who helps Ukraine, is a protector of life,” he added. Numerous expressions of solidarity poured in. Chancellor Stocker wrote on “X”: “Russia continues its brutal terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. Overnight, Russian drones and missiles killed innocent people and injured dozens more. I condemn these heinous attacks in the strongest possible terms! Austria and the European Union stand firmly by Ukraine’s side. We fully support any initiative that leads to a just, lasting, and sustainable peace.” Zelenskyy thanked Stocker for this and shared the post on his “X” account.