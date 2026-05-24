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“Love the Heat”: Many Chose the Outdoor Pool Over Traffic Jams
Since Friday, it’s been “traffic jams instead of the beach” for many. Or so you’d think… but far from it. While some are struggling their way south, others are drawn in the exact opposite direction: to the outdoor pool. After a mixed start to the swimming season and the typical “Ice Saints” setbacks, the first heat wave is finally on its way—and everyone is thrilled!
Across Austria, the picture on the roads over the Pentecost weekend is mixed: While the wave of travelers heading south is clearly noticeable, the major Pentecost chaos—like last year with over 45 kilometers of traffic jams on the Tauern Autobahn—has surprisingly failed to materialize in many places. Delays have so far only occurred on the classic transit routes.
Experts described the situation as “alarming”
Especially on the Brenner route (A13), there were at times massive traffic jams with delays of up to 45 minutes. Traffic also backed up heavily at times in the Karawanken Tunnel (A11), as well as on the Tauern Autobahn and around Innsbruck, Kufstein, and the Fernpass Road. ÖAMTC experts described the situation on the Brenner route as “alarming” in some places.
The reason the feared traffic disaster did not materialize could also be the weather: Here, temperatures rose to summer levels for the first time—with plenty of sunshine, hardly any clouds, and ideal conditions for anyone wanting to spend the long weekend outdoors. Outdoor pools and lakes in particular became hotspots over the weekend, with temperatures already hitting the 30-degree mark in many places.
A cold and wet start to the season
Although pools in many regions had already opened in early May, the start of the season was anything but stable. Time and again, cool spells and rain dampened the mood—classic “Ice Saints” weather patterns that kept many swimmers indoors rather than in the water.
For many Viennese in particular, Pentecost is thus traditionally considered the unofficial kickoff to the swimming season. Families, teenagers, and sun-seekers alike are drawn outdoors—and when the weather cooperates, the outdoor pools quickly transform into little summer oases in the middle of the city. The “Krone” took a look at this firsthand (see video above) ...
“It could even be hotter”
“We love the heat,” is one of the comments heard during a visit to the Döblinger Bad on Sunday. The swimmers are enjoying the first hot rays of sunshine; for them, it could even be a tad hotter!
While many traditionally head south for vacation, the overall volume of Pentecost travel in Vienna remained fairly moderate.
However, construction sites were the main cause of delays: Around the Tangente (A23), construction work led to heavy traffic and about a 15-minute delay heading toward Graz. Additionally, a closed exit near the Reichsbrücke and lane consolidations on the A22 caused brief traffic jams and delays during the morning rush hour.
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read the original article here.
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