Hoeneß: “Mourinho could have saved himself the trouble”

“Hope I don’t see him”

Background: Mourinho is considered the designated new head coach of Real Madrid. In this role, he is said to have—and to be showing—genuine interest in Bayern’s star striker Michael Olise. Much to the displeasure of Uli Hoeneß. When asked in an interview whether he would tell Mourinho that Olise is not for sale, he said: “I hope I don’t see Mourinho at all. Because he could have saved himself the trip here.” Olise is simply not for sale. Will Mourinho and Real see it that way too?