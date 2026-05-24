“I don’t want to see him”
Hoeneß: “Mourinho could have saved himself the trouble”
Uli Hoeneß didn’t beat around the bush (once again). “He could have spared himself the trip,” he muttered via Sky after the DFB Cup final to a certain Jose Mourinho, who had also been spotted in Berlin.
Dusk was just beginning to fall in Berlin. When suddenly a man wearing a dark baseball cap, a white T-shirt, and a light blue unbuttoned shirt over it left a downtown hotel and got into a waiting car. Yes, it was legendary coach Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese was in the German capital on Saturday evening to watch the DFB Cup final between Bayern and Stuttgart. Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg was the first to pull out his cell phone.
Five Eyes
So much for chapter one. The story continues after the final whistle and Bayern’s 3-0 victory. That’s when Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß—who was, of course, also present in the stadium—took the time to exchange a few words with Sky. The reporter told Hoeneß about Mourinho’s presence in the stadium. “He’s got his eye on Michael Olise,” she whispered to Hoeneß. He replied coldly: “He can keep five eyes on him.”
“Hope I don’t see him”
Background: Mourinho is considered the designated new head coach of Real Madrid. In this role, he is said to have—and to be showing—genuine interest in Bayern’s star striker Michael Olise. Much to the displeasure of Uli Hoeneß. When asked in an interview whether he would tell Mourinho that Olise is not for sale, he said: “I hope I don’t see Mourinho at all. Because he could have saved himself the trip here.” Olise is simply not for sale. Will Mourinho and Real see it that way too?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.