TikTok climber dead: Friend called 911

Provocative images and videos on social media

Meanwhile, a helicopter equipped with night vision had also arrived from Liechtenstein. It flew the survivor and the mountain rescuer down to the valley, and the Libelle Tirol finally recovered the body. Mizio expressed shock at the accident involving the young man, who was apparently inexperienced in the mountains. It seems likely that the two—like so many other young people before them—had been drawn in by beautiful images on social media. Ehrwald mountain rescuers had previously issued an explicit warning about this in the “Krone.”