Controversy over World Cup roster
Matthäus on World Cup starter: “Doesn’t deserve it”
The fact that Leroy Sané is on the German national team’s World Cup roster despite a mixed season at Galatasaray Istanbul is causing quite a stir among our neighbors. Legendary player Lothar Matthäus has harshly criticized national team coach Julian Nagelsmann’s decision.
“Sane isn’t performing well enough to deserve this call-up,” Matthäus said in an interview with RTL/ntv. The record-holding national team player reacted with great bewilderment to the World Cup nomination.
Matthäus says he’s actually a fan of Sane and knows the Galatasaray Istanbul forward very well personally. “But—and I have to be honest here—he hasn’t performed throughout the year the way I had imagined. If Julian Nagelsmann says he’s going by performance and minutes played, then that’s a surprise,” says the 1990 World Cup champion. Matthäus expressed similar views on “Bild Live.”
Matthäus would have taken El Malainstead o
Instead of the 30-year-old Sane, Matthäus would have preferred to see Bundesliga young star Said El Mala (19) of 1. FC Köln wearing the DFB jersey at the World Cup finals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. “He’s not even a starter at Galatasaray, and that shouldn’t be enough for the German national team. I would have preferred to see El Mala, who had a tremendous season,” said the 65-year-old.
“We can become world champions”
Overall, however, he believes the German team has a good chance at the tournament running from June 11 to July 19. “We can become world champions,” Matthäus proclaims.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.