Matthäus on World Cup starter: “Doesn’t deserve it”

Matthäus would have taken El Malainstead o

Instead of the 30-year-old Sane, Matthäus would have preferred to see Bundesliga young star Said El Mala (19) of 1. FC Köln wearing the DFB jersey at the World Cup finals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. “He’s not even a starter at Galatasaray, and that shouldn’t be enough for the German national team. I would have preferred to see El Mala, who had a tremendous season,” said the 65-year-old.