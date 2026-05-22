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Controversy over World Cup roster

Matthäus on World Cup starter: “Doesn’t deserve it”

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22.05.2026 06:51
Lothar Matthäus is once again speaking his mind.
Lothar Matthäus is once again speaking his mind.(Bild: AFP/APA/IBRAHIM OT)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

The fact that Leroy Sané is on the German national team’s World Cup roster despite a mixed season at Galatasaray Istanbul is causing quite a stir among our neighbors. Legendary player Lothar Matthäus has harshly criticized national team coach Julian Nagelsmann’s decision.

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“Sane isn’t performing well enough to deserve this call-up,” Matthäus said in an interview with RTL/ntv. The record-holding national team player reacted with great bewilderment to the World Cup nomination.

Leroy Sane
Leroy Sane(Bild: GEPA)

Matthäus says he’s actually a fan of Sane and knows the Galatasaray Istanbul forward very well personally. “But—and I have to be honest here—he hasn’t performed throughout the year the way I had imagined. If Julian Nagelsmann says he’s going by performance and minutes played, then that’s a surprise,” says the 1990 World Cup champion. Matthäus expressed similar views on “Bild Live.”

Matthäus would have taken El Malainstead o
 Instead of the 30-year-old Sane, Matthäus would have preferred to see Bundesliga young star Said El Mala (19) of 1. FC Köln wearing the DFB jersey at the World Cup finals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. “He’s not even a starter at Galatasaray, and that shouldn’t be enough for the German national team. I would have preferred to see El Mala, who had a tremendous season,” said the 65-year-old.

Said El Mala
Said El Mala(Bild: APA-Images / EXPA / Eibner)

“We can become world champions”
Overall, however, he believes the German team has a good chance at the tournament running from June 11 to July 19. “We can become world champions,” Matthäus proclaims.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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