The class never took place
Fake German teacher cashed in on asylum seekers
Language barriers, a bizarre story, and ultimately a diversion: That’s how one might describe a trial that took place on Thursday at the Linz Regional Court. Standing before the judge was a German language instructor (60) who pocketed thousands of euros from an Iraqi man but provided no services in return. He spent the money anyway.
In August of last year, a truck driver (40) of Iraqi descent from Linz came across an online German course that was supposed to end with a B1-level exam. In a total of seven transfers, he paid the German language instructor (60)—an Austrian with an immigrant background—7,000 euros, but the course never took place.
A lot of money, no service
That is why the 60-year-old had to answer for his actions at the Linz Regional Court. He had been questioned on an earlier day of the trial and stated that he had already spent the money. On Thursday, the victim’s girlfriend took the stand. She could not explain why so much money had been paid without any service provided.
Diversion for the defendant
The judge ultimately offered the 60-year-old a diversion, contingent upon repayment of the damages. To this, the defendant—whose assets are being seized down to the subsistence level—replied: “Please punish me. I’ll go to prison; no problem.” Only after the prosecutor explained that he would still have to pay the money even if convicted did he agree to the settlement.
Finally, on the judge’s advice, he apologized to the victim: “We were always friends, after all.”
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