New tax reduces relief to €1.60 per month

Specifically, it looks like this: On average, a household benefits from the VAT reduction by 73 euros per year but must pay 54 euros more “thanks” to the parcel tax. The bottom line is a relief of only 19 euros per year, or about 1.60 euros per month. Agenda Austria criticizes the lack of precision in the policy, which comes at a high cost, calling it ultimately a “robbing Peter to pay Paul” situation.