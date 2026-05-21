Collecting signatures
NEOS launches offensive against ORF Foundation Board
The debate over reforming the ORF is gaining momentum: On Thursday morning, NEOS unveiled a comprehensive five-point initiative for public broadcasting. At the center of the criticism is the controversial Board of Trustees, which party leader Yannick Shetty has already dubbed a “committee of horror.”
At least one of the three governing parties is now backing down regarding the controversial ORF Foundation Board. NEOS is launching a comprehensive initiative for ORF reform, thereby increasing pressure on its coalition partners.
“Reform ORF Instead of Demolishing It”
Under the slogan “Reform ORF instead of demolishing it,” the NEOS aim to spark a broad debate on the structure, independence, and financing of ORF—including a public support campaign with a petition on orf-reform.at.
The NEOS’s five-point initiative:
- End political influence
- Safeguard independent journalism
- Save on the system, not on the programming
- A new corporate culture
- A modern public service mandate
Replacing staff is not enough for NEOS
“A mere change in leadership at the top of the ORF is not enough. Trust in the ORF has been shattered, especially in its ‘committee of horror,’ the ORF Foundation Board. Anyone who seriously believes that replacing staff and then sitting back and doing nothing is enough will not pull the ORF out of its crisis, but will be complicit in the ORF turning the page on its final chapter,” says NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty.
“Abolish the Foundation Board and replace itwith a professional supervisory board”
Above all, the politically appointed Foundation Board (35 members) is a thorn in the side of NEOS. “It stands for everything that is going wrong at Küniglberg. That is why the Foundation Board must be abolished and replaced by a professional supervisory board.”
The ORF doesn’t have a journalistic problem; it has a political problem.
NEOS-Klubobmann Yannick Shetty
Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER
NEOS media spokesperson Henrike Brandstötter speaks of a system that is no longer viable in its current form: “We have long since reached the point where things cannot continue this way with the ORF. The ORF must become an independent and efficient public media organization that delivers real added value for all Austrians and acts as a fair competitor in the domestic media market.”
The initiative comprises a total of five key demands, which can be supported online starting Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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