NEOS launches offensive against ORF Foundation Board

End political influence

Safeguard independent journalism

Save on the system, not on the programming

A new corporate culture

A modern public service mandate

Replacing staff is not enough for NEOS

“A mere change in leadership at the top of the ORF is not enough. Trust in the ORF has been shattered, especially in its ‘committee of horror,’ the ORF Foundation Board. Anyone who seriously believes that replacing staff and then sitting back and doing nothing is enough will not pull the ORF out of its crisis, but will be complicit in the ORF turning the page on its final chapter,” says NEOS parliamentary group leader Yannick Shetty.