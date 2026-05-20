Schopp, Part Three! A Fresh Start with Many Familiar Faces

Now the dice have once again fallen in favor of the Graz native, who had already spent four and a half years in Hartberg, leading TSV to the championship group for the first time in its history in 2019/2020 and subsequently even to European competition. Via Hartberg, Schopp made the leap to Barnsley in 2021. When his time in England came to an end, Schopp saved Hartberg from relegation starting in the winter of 2022/23, pulling them up from the bottom of the table. Before the big shakeup in the fall of 2024, Schopp was able to leave the East Styrian club—much to everyone’s surprise—due to an exit clause and moved to LASK.