Hartberg Coach
Schopp, Part Three! A Fresh Start with Many Familiar Faces
Who else but him? Bundesliga club TSV Hartberg wasted no time in resolving the coaching situation after the season ended, following Coach Manfred Schmid’s departure from the club. It comes as no surprise that Markus Schopp was chosen as his replacement.
One could certainly say that they just can’t do without each other. With Markus Schopp’s return to the TSV Hartberg bench—a move the “Krone” had long speculated about —the circle is now complete for both the coach and the club. Back in 2018, during its very first Bundesliga season, TSV placed its trust in the Sturm legend; for Schopp, TSV Hartberg was once his first stop as a professional coach.
Now the dice have once again fallen in favor of the Graz native, who had already spent four and a half years in Hartberg, leading TSV to the championship group for the first time in its history in 2019/2020 and subsequently even to European competition. Via Hartberg, Schopp made the leap to Barnsley in 2021. When his time in England came to an end, Schopp saved Hartberg from relegation starting in the winter of 2022/23, pulling them up from the bottom of the table. Before the big shakeup in the fall of 2024, Schopp was able to leave the East Styrian club—much to everyone’s surprise—due to an exit clause and moved to LASK.
An exciting challenge! The key was that our new signings align with our goal of finding the path to success in the future, primarily with local players.
Trainer und Technischer Direktor Markus Schopp
No clause this time?
That’s no longer an issue. Because TSV chairman Erich Korherr is once again placing his trust in Schopp for the coming season—even in this rather unique situation, given the announced financial losses—as Schopp maintains a very trusting relationship with the Hartberg manager. Together, they plan to work on the long-term, continuous development of TSV Hartberg, both on and off the field. If the rumors are true, there will be no exit clause in Schopp’s contract this time.
Markus was our top choice. Markus knows the club like the back of his hand and brings not only passion but also tremendous expertise and valuable experience to the table.
Obmann Erich Korherr
Two roles
On Thursday, Schopp’s third stint in Hartberg will be officially launched at a press conference. At the event, the 52-year-old—who, as technical director alongside Korherr, is also responsible for squad planning and transfer decisions—will present his plan for keeping TSV “fit” for the Bundesliga, even with a tighter budget, following strong results such as the 2025 Cup Final and the team’s return to the championship group last season. In any case, there is set to be a complete overhaul of the Hartberg coaching staff; only TSV goalkeeper coach Christian Dobnik will remain on board.
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