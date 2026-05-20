Aggravated Robbery in Vienna
Several years in prison for those acquitted in the “Anna Case”
There is no trace left of the “casual”—or rather, disrespectful—behavior in court. While during the last trial, remarks like “We’ll all be acquitted anyway” rang out and middle fingers were flashed at the journalists, two of the young men once acquitted in the “Anna Case” were brought before the court on Wednesday with heads bowed and vacant stares. They were sentenced to 4.5 years and 32 months in prison, respectively.
“The four defendants had already conspired last June to rob the victim,” the prosecutor opens the highly publicized trial. “They knew the supermarket operator and were aware that he often carried large amounts of cash. That is why they chose him as their victim.”
Pepper spray and a gas gun
In a garage in Vienna-Simmering, the masked quartet lay in wait for the supermarket operator—they kicked him, sprayed him with pepper spray, and robbed the man of 4,000 euros. According to the indictment, they also had a Glock 17 gas pistol. A DNA trace ultimately led to the perpetrators.
Now I’ve felt the sting of detention.
Der 17-Jährige im Raubprozess
Acquittals in the Anna Case
What makes this case explosive: Two of the defendants were acquitted in the highly publicized “Anna case,” which involved a series of assaults in Favoriten against a girl who was only twelve at the time.
This time, the two young men have confessed. “I realize that it makes no sense to do things like that. I’ve done stupid things,” the 17-year-old says, refusing to answer any further questions. On the advice of his lawyer, Mirsad Musliu, he refers to his statement to the police and says that he was “addicted to benzos” at the time. “Now I’ve felt the sting of detention,” he adds.
Long prison sentence looms
The second man acquitted in the Anna case, represented by attorney Philipp Wolm, also confesses to the brutal garage robbery. The 21-year-old also cites his drug addiction and refuses to answer any questions.
Disturbing photos on the cell phones
Disturbing images from the defendants’ cell phones are also shown during the trial. They depict money, weapons, and a baby completely covered in cash.
By 12:30 p.m., the verdict is in: The defendants must be imprisoned. The 17-year-old is sentenced to 32 months, and the 21-year-old must serve 4.5 years in prison. The verdict is not yet final.
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