Several years in prison for those acquitted in the “Anna Case”

There is no trace left of the “casual”—or rather, disrespectful—behavior in court. While during the last trial, remarks like “We’ll all be acquitted anyway” rang out and middle fingers were flashed at the journalists, two of the young men once acquitted in the “Anna Case” were brought before the court on Wednesday with heads bowed and vacant stares. They were sentenced to 4.5 years and 32 months in prison, respectively.