Lisa Totzauer: “The ORF must be saved!”

“I know what I have to do”

Leading the ORF out of this crisis and into the future will be “a Herculean task, a mammoth undertaking.” She had applied once before five years ago and failed. But the challenges from back then are still there. The ORF must be “saved.” “I am not applying because the ORF is a large organization that needs to be managed, but because it is a democratic institution that needs to be saved.”