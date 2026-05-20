Tortured in Russia: “They Call It a Game”

“They want to break you”

Ultimately, Malik signed the document. “You have no other choice because the pain is so incredibly intense. They don’t want to kill you; they want to break you.” After that, the interrogations stopped. Malik was to be transferred to another prison and disappear there for decades. This is because other Ukrainian prisoners of war were exchanged, but not the defenders of Mariupol—such as fighters from the Azov Regiment and the 36th Naval Brigade, to which Malik belonged. “They hated us so much because we had thwarted their plans,” he says. During their captivity, however, he and his fellow prisoners were told that the Ukrainian government had forgotten them.