Siblings (2, 3) in a coma – where were the parents?

The 14-year-old sister is also injured

The report also caused a stir on krone.at; in particular, the question of the parents’ whereabouts is on the minds of our readers. In fact, to date, neither the fire department, emergency services, nor the police have been able to say with certainty where the mother and father of the fire victims were at the time of the incident. This is because only the 14-year-old sister of the young children is believed to have been watching over them on that devastating evening. The girl was also injured.