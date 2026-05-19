After an apartment fire
Siblings (2, 3) in a coma – where were the parents?
Vienna doctors continue to fight for the lives of two siblings following an apartment fire. The mother and father were apparently not at home during the tragedy.
Following the dramatic apartment fire in Ottakring—as we reported —the two young fire victims, a pair of siblings aged just two and three, continue to fight for their lives.
Early Monday evening, firefighters were dispatched to Effingergasse in the 16th district. An apartment had caught fire, with a two-year-old boy and his three-year-old sister trapped inside. The firefighters didn’t hesitate and rushed into the smoke-filled room—even as the fire hose was being laid—to bring the children to safety.
The children were taken to a hospital by rescue helicopter. Both remain in critical condition.
Markus Dittrich, Polizei-Sprecher
Siblings Fighting for Their Lives
Resuscitation efforts had to be initiated even before the professional rescue team could arrive. Fortunately, the rescue team was able to successfully revive both children—the siblings were admitted to the AKH and the Donauspital in critical condition. There, in the intensive care units, doctors are still fighting for the lives of the brother and sister a day after the fire tragedy.
Meanwhile, the State Criminal Police Office is investigating how the apartment fire started. According to initial findings, third-party negligence can be ruled out. “It appears that a defective battery in a handheld vacuum cleaner triggered the fire,” said police spokesperson Markus Dittrich.
The 14-year-old sister is also injured
The report also caused a stir on krone.at; in particular, the question of the parents’ whereabouts is on the minds of our readers. In fact, to date, neither the fire department, emergency services, nor the police have been able to say with certainty where the mother and father of the fire victims were at the time of the incident. This is because only the 14-year-old sister of the young children is believed to have been watching over them on that devastating evening. The girl was also injured.
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