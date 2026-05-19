Ice Hockey World Championship LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Will Austria secure its third win in three games?
Day 3 of the Ice Hockey World Championship: Austria faces Latvia – we’re reporting live (ticker below). The score is currently 0-0!
Here is the LIVE TICKER:
The Austrian ice hockey team’s relegation fears at the World Championship in Switzerland have already vanished after the first weekend following victories over Great Britain (5–2) and Hungary (4–2). The next milestone is now victory number 3. The ÖEHV team has fond memories of last year’s match against Latvia, but goes into today’s game in Zurich as the underdog.
“We shouldn’t kid ourselves!”
“We shouldn’t kid ourselves just because everything went our way last year,” said head coach Roger Bader. In the quarterfinal showdown back then in Stockholm, his team celebrated a 6-1 victory and qualified for the knockout round for the first time in 31 years. This year, too, the match against Latvia is a key game if they want to be in contention for the quarterfinals again. “The players compete in Europe’s top leagues; they’re fast, they’re skilled, and they apply tough forechecking,” Bader analyzed. The world’s tenth-ranked team relies on a wealth of experience, features an NHL player in Sandis Vilmanis of the Florida Panthers, and can count on a reliable backup in Kristers Gudlevskis, the 2025 DEL Goaltender of the Year.
"...it’s all about the dirty work!"
The Latvians won bronze at the World Championship three years ago but have since failed to advance past the group stage twice. With a 2-0 win over Germany in Zurich, they’ve opened the door to the quarterfinals; if they follow that up with a win against Austria, their ticket to the next round is all but secured. “It’s going to be a very tough game; they’re all physically and technically very strong. It’ll be a battle—it’s all about doing the dirty work, and we just have to play,” explained Dominic Zwerger.
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