LIVE: Will Austria secure its third win in three games?

“We shouldn’t kid ourselves!”

“We shouldn’t kid ourselves just because everything went our way last year,” said head coach Roger Bader. In the quarterfinal showdown back then in Stockholm, his team celebrated a 6-1 victory and qualified for the knockout round for the first time in 31 years. This year, too, the match against Latvia is a key game if they want to be in contention for the quarterfinals again. “The players compete in Europe’s top leagues; they’re fast, they’re skilled, and they apply tough forechecking,” Bader analyzed. The world’s tenth-ranked team relies on a wealth of experience, features an NHL player in Sandis Vilmanis of the Florida Panthers, and can count on a reliable backup in Kristers Gudlevskis, the 2025 DEL Goaltender of the Year.