Rumor causes panic among parents

“Didn’t pass the information on any further”

Auerbach Mayor Josef Seidl, in whose municipality the alleged attempted abduction is said to have taken place, also received the warning on his cell phone more than once. “But I didn’t forward it anymore because I didn’t know what was behind it,” says the mayor of the town of just under 900 residents in the Braunau district. “Years ago, there were already reports of a white van with a dark-skinned man inside who was said to have approached several children,” the mayor recalls. But nothing “came of it” back then either.