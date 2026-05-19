ÖFB striker emotional
World Cup dream comes true: “I can’t put it into words!”
It doesn’t get much better than this! Just one day after securing the league title with LASK, Sasa Kalajdzic can now also celebrate his World Cup nomination: “I can’t put it into words!”
Flashback: In February 2024, things looked very different. Kalajdzic suffered a tear of the cruciate and collateral ligaments in his right knee during Eintracht Frankfurt’s match against SC Freiburg. A shocking diagnosis! It was already the third cruciate ligament tear in his still-young career.
“If someone had told me two years ago that I’d be playing in the next World Cup, I wouldn’t have believed it,” the 28-year-old writes in an emotional Instagram post. “That this is now actually coming true is something I can’t put into words. I’ve worked very hard for this for a long time and somehow always believed in it, without putting too much pressure on myself.”
“They thought I was crazy”
It is the result of hard work, but also of the support of many people. “Above all, my family, my friends, the clubs, the doctors—who probably thought Iwascrazy given my injury history.”
His current run of success thus continues. With LASK, the striker sensationally clinched the double this season.
Will he now have the home fans cheering at the World Cup as well? “I’m infinitely grateful that I finally got back in shape this season, found an ever-improving rhythm, and was able to crown this journey with two titles and a spot at the World Cup. Better than I could ever have dreamed,” Kalajdzic is already eager for the major event.
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