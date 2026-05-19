Cat killer may have struck more often

Free spirit and “wandering cat”

“Schmotzer” enjoyed his life as a “wandering soul” and free spirit in the region—just as unneutered tomcats tend to do. He would stay at one farm one day, another the next, and was fed everywhere. “He was loved by everyone and a very trusting cat,” says the association’s chairwoman. The farm belonging to two of the suspects was also his home—unfortunately, as we now know, his last...