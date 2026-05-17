Stadium gates open + police line up

LASK: First championship title in 61 years?

LASK is on the verge of its first championship trophy in 61 years. For the Linz team led by coach Dietmar Kühbauer, a draw against Wiener Austria in Sunday’s Bundesliga showdown (2:30 p.m.) will secure the second double in club history. As the only remaining contender, Sturm Graz needs a home win against Rapid and some help from others. Salzburg aims to end the weakest season of the RB era on a decent note with a home victory over Hartberg.