Showdown in the Bundesliga
Stadium gates open + police line up
The tension is mounting—today (starting at 2:30 p.m.), the Austrian Bundesliga champion will be decided. The live ticker from krone.at will keep you updated—beyond the game itself—on all the latest developments in and outside the stadiums in Vienna, Graz, and Linz.
A brief recap of events so far:
- The stadium gates have been open since 1:00 p.m. In Vienna, the roundabout in Favoriten is the hotspot. Police have formed a cordon to keep the two fan groups apart.
- A security zone has also been set up around the Merkur Arena in Graz. It has been in effect since 10:30 a.m. and will remain in place until this evening.
- In Linz, there is a large public viewing area in front of the Raiffeisen Arena. Fans can watch the game in Vienna here. If LASK wins the championship, the big championship celebration will take place here.
- The showdown between LASK and Sturm Graz for the league title goes far beyond the green turf. Celebrities aren’t hiding their passion.
- LASK fans set off fireworks beforehand to celebrate the relegation of their city rivals, Blau-Weiß.
The krone-at live ticker:
LASK: First championship title in 61 years?
LASK is on the verge of its first championship trophy in 61 years. For the Linz team led by coach Dietmar Kühbauer, a draw against Wiener Austria in Sunday’s Bundesliga showdown (2:30 p.m.) will secure the second double in club history. As the only remaining contender, Sturm Graz needs a home win against Rapid and some help from others. Salzburg aims to end the weakest season of the RB era on a decent note with a home victory over Hartberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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