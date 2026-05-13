Appeal: “Please give Tyrol a wide berth on May 30”

Wide-area detour around Tyrol for transit trucks

The same applies to transit trucks: Please take a wide detour around Tyrol on May 30! On Saturday, May 30, 2026, a driving ban will be in effect on all roads in Tyrol for trucks weighing over 7.5 tons if the destination of the journey is to be reached via the A13 highway section from the Schönberg main toll station to the Brenner Nord junction or via the Lienz district. This means: On May 30, 2026, a driving ban will be in effect for transit trucks (over 7.5 tons) wishing to cross Tyrol via the Brenner Pass. Heavy vehicles cannot use the secondary road network (municipal roads, state roads B and L) as an alternative route.