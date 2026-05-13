Due to the Brenner protest
Appeal: “Please give Tyrol a wide berth on May 30”
The announced demonstration on May 30 on the Brenner Highway is already casting a shadow. Understanding and concerns have been expressed in recent days and weeks. The state of Tyrol is now urging people to give the state a wide berth on that day.
May 30 will cause traffic jams and likely chaos in Tyrol. A gathering in the Brenner Corridor area in the Wipptal will paralyze all traffic there for several hours—the “Krone” reported in detail.
For transit traffic traveling from Germany to Italy or vice versa, the advice for this day is: avoid the Tyrol region entirely. “The Brenner Corridor will be completely closed to through traffic on May 30. There are no local detour options,” explains Kathrin Eberle, District Administrator of the Innsbruck-Land district.
“Increased traffic volume and associated traffic disruptions are to be expected, particularly in the hours before and after the closure, but also on the days before and after.”
No local detours possible; police will be monitoring
Between the Schönberg toll station and the Brenner Pass, the A13 will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are no exceptions. Local detours are also not possible.
The state roads B 182 Brennerstraße and L 38 Ellbögener Straße are closed to through traffic to maintain traffic and supply security in the region. Only destination or origin traffic is exempt from the driving ban. The B 183 Stubaitalstraße will also be open only to destination or origin traffic on May 30. The closures will be strictly enforced by the police—the starting point or destination of the trip must be credibly demonstrated.
Wide-area detour around Tyrol for transit trucks
The same applies to transit trucks: Please take a wide detour around Tyrol on May 30! On Saturday, May 30, 2026, a driving ban will be in effect on all roads in Tyrol for trucks weighing over 7.5 tons if the destination of the journey is to be reached via the A13 highway section from the Schönberg main toll station to the Brenner Nord junction or via the Lienz district. This means: On May 30, 2026, a driving ban will be in effect for transit trucks (over 7.5 tons) wishing to cross Tyrol via the Brenner Pass. Heavy vehicles cannot use the secondary road network (municipal roads, state roads B and L) as an alternative route.
However, significant traffic delays are expected on this day.
Kathrin Eberle, Bezirkshauptfrau Bezirk Innsbruck-Land
Travel to or from Tyrol on May 30 is possible. “However, significant traffic delays are expected on this day. Therefore, if possible, please avoid traveling to or from the region,” said District Administrator Eberle. Travel to or from the Tyrolean Wipptal, Gschnitztal, Navistal, Obernbergtal, Schmirntal, Valsertal, and Stubaital valleys is also possible on May 30, as the regional roads in the area are open to destination and origin traffic. However, please note: Travel from the south, coming from Italy via the Brenner Corridor to Tyrol, is not possible.
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