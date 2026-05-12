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Wow! Swarovski sparkles in a super-sexy glittery dress

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12.05.2026 20:50
Victoria Swarovski sparkled in a sexy glittery dress—with a “peephole.” Wow, what an ESC debut!
Victoria Swarovski sparkled in a sexy glittery dress—with a “peephole.” Wow, what an ESC debut!(Bild: AP/Martin Meissner)
Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Von Daniela Altenweisl

The long wait is over: Today, the first 15 Eurovision acts are going all out! Who will make it to the finals? Who will completely bomb? And who will provide the most outrageous moment on the stage of the Wiener Stadthalle? We’ll be there live for you!

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Vienna kicked off its big ESC festivities with “Toni” and a look back at the biggest Song Contest hits of the past 70 years. And then things really got going—and how! With a performance by Vicky Leandros, who performed her big ESC hit “L’amour est bleu” in a glittery dress.

Swarovski with a “peephole”
And then it was time for the ESC hosts Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski! And wow, what a look! Swarovski sparkled in a fiery red sequined dress with a “peephole” under the spotlight, immediately becoming the first eye-catcher of the evening!

Victoria Swarovski sparkled in a sexy glittery dress—with a “peephole.” Wow, what an ESC debut!
Victoria Swarovski sparkled in a sexy glittery dress—with a “peephole.” Wow, what an ESC debut!(Bild: AP/Martin Meissner)
Swarovski and Ostrowski at the ESC semifinals in the Wiener Stadthalle
Swarovski and Ostrowski at the ESC semifinals in the Wiener Stadthalle(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Vicky Leandros opened the first major ESC show in Vienna.
Vicky Leandros opened the first major ESC show in Vienna.(Bild: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ)

Hot beats to kick things off
And then it was time for the first ESC stars to take the stage: Who is Satoshi competing for? Moldova, of course! He left no doubt about that in his song! A bold start to this year’s ESC festivities! 

With a glitter mask, electro beats, a laser show, and her song “My System,” Sweden’s Felicia aims to wow ESC fans this year.

Satoshi from Moldova set the mood right from the start.
Satoshi from Moldova set the mood right from the start.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Then it was on to Sweden with masks and electro beats.
Then it was on to Sweden with masks and electro beats.(Bild: EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

Ethno vibes and no hangover
The Croatian band Lelek combined elements of traditional Croatian music with a modern pop sound in their song “Andromeda.” And they looked like five ancient warrior women who had come to captivate the ESC audience.

One thing is certain with Greece’s Akylas: viewers definitely didn’t get bored during the song “Ferto”! Wild techno beats, a colorful stage show. A cat-ear hood and Greek rap with a message. Could this be this year’s winner?

“Ferto!” Here’s Greece’s song:

Wild electro beats and a flashy performance, however, were nowhere to be found with Bandidos do Cante. As every year, Portugal relied on traditional sounds and sent five rose knights onto the stage with the song “Rosa.”

Click through the photos of the ESC act here:

Lelek brought ethnic sounds to Vienna.
Lelek brought ethnic sounds to Vienna.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
With Greece’s Akylas, there was plenty to see on stage.
With Greece’s Akylas, there was plenty to see on stage.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Calm sounds came from Portugal.
Calm sounds came from Portugal.(Bild: AP/Martin Meissner)

Fans celebrated the ESC show in Vienna
Things were also buzzing on Twitter on the first night of the ESC in Vienna. After the first acts, one fan quipped cheekily: “The most important question first: Does everyone have a dance license?” A nod to Cosmo’s ESC hit.

Another fan praised the production in Vienna: “Awesome opening, for sure. And I loooove Michael Ostrowski.”

Eurovision beats and fiery Finns
With typical ESC beats in the song “On Replay” and futuristic costumes, the band Bzikebi from Georgia aimed to score big. Old-fashioned or just really cool?

Classical, pop, a bit of rock, and plenty of violin sounds were on display with the Finnish duo Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen. And of course, fire on stage was a must, given that the song is called “Liekinheitin,” meaning “flamethrower” …

A fiery show! Here’s a clip from the Finns’ performance:

The message of Montenegro’s Tamara Živković’s song “Nova zora” is clear: Women to power! You can’t get more girl power than this at the Song Contest.

More pictures of the ESC contestants are available here:

Bzikebi from Georgia brought the next dance hit to the stage in Vienna.
Bzikebi from Georgia brought the next dance hit to the stage in Vienna.(Bild: Eva Manhart)
Linda Lampenius performed for Finland.
Linda Lampenius performed for Finland.(Bild: Eva Manhart)
She was accompanied by Pete Parkkonen.
She was accompanied by Pete Parkkonen.(Bild: Eva Manhart)
Tamara Živković
Tamara Živković(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Retro vibes and mixed reactions to Israel
There was a bit of ABBA, a bit of pop, and plenty of retro vibes with Estonia’s Vanilla Ninja. Does that ring a bell? It should! Because back in the early 2000s, the girl band was already storming the Austrian charts!

Noam Bettan likely had the toughest job at this year’s ESC, representing Israel with the song “Michelle.” There were also occasional shouts from the audience that evening, but Noam Bettan didn’t let that faze him and saw his performance through. In the end, there was cheering and a few boos.

Vanilla Ninja rocked the stage for Estonia.
Vanilla Ninja rocked the stage for Estonia.(Bild: Eva Manhart)

First taste of the “Big Four”
On stage on Tuesday, there was also a preview of the “Big Four.” Italy’s crooner Sal Da Vinci crooned “Per Sempre Si,” and fans can also look forward to a fiery show by Sarah Engels. 

You can listen to Sal Da Vinci’s ESC song here:

Cosmó already in the final
Austria’s Eurovision star Cosmó, on the other hand, will be able to comfortably watch the first of the three mega-shows at the Wiener Stadthalle from the audience. He will make his debut on the big Eurovision stage in the second semifinal on Thursday—though he’ll be performing out of competition. As last year’s winner, Austria has already secured a spot in Saturday’s final.

Cosmó will perform for the first time in front of an audience of millions on the big ESC stage ...
Cosmó will perform for the first time in front of an audience of millions on the big ESC stage during the second semifinal.(Bild: ORF/EBU/Corinne Cumming)

New Voting Rules for the ESC
Incidentally, today’s first semifinal is a trial by fire for the new ESC rules: It was announced late last year that juries would once again have a say alongside the audience in both semifinals. The expert panels also have seven members instead of five, at least two of whom must be under 25 years of age.

In return, the maximum number of votes per fan has been reduced from 20 to 10—at least per payment method. And new guidelines were adopted regarding the promotion of individual acts. This is intended to prevent disproportionate campaigns.

Fans celebrated at City Hall Square
Just in time for the first semifinal, the public viewing event at City Hall Square was in full swing. Numerous fans braved the not-so-spring-like weather and created a great atmosphere with their cool fan vibes.

The Swedish fans got into the spirit early on.
The Swedish fans got into the spirit early on.(Bild: Imre Antal)
British fans also joined the celebrations at City Hall Square.
British fans also joined the celebrations at City Hall Square.(Bild: Imre Antal)
The Finnish fans were rooting for their Eurovision duo.
The Finnish fans were rooting for their Eurovision duo.(Bild: Imre Antal)
Before the start of the first semifinal, numerous Eurovision fans crowded into City Hall Square.
Before the start of the first semifinal, numerous Eurovision fans crowded into City Hall Square.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Many a Eurovision fan even put a lot of effort into their costumes.
Many a Eurovision fan even put a lot of effort into their costumes.(Bild: AP/Martin Meissner)
The mood was also lively on Tuesday evening aboard the Wiener Linien “Disco-Bim.”
The mood was also lively on Tuesday evening aboard the Wiener Linien “Disco-Bim.”(Bild: Imre Antal)
The party tram runs from the Volkstheater to the Stadthalle on the two semi-final days.
The party tram runs from the Volkstheater to the Stadthalle on the two semi-final days.(Bild: Imre Antal)

And the party was in full swing on the Wiener Linien “Disco-Bim” on Tuesday evening as well. “Some people go to Ballermann, we’re going to the ESC,” laughed a young woman on the party tram, where a lively atmosphere reigned amid blaring hits and dancing passengers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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