After brutal attack, Linz man (35) hopes for witnesses

“If I don’t take any painkillers, I still feel the pain, especially in my shoulder,” said the Linz resident, who has been on sick leave until today, in an interview with the “OÖ”-Krone. After a pleasant get-together with colleagues, he had gone alone to a bar in the old town for just a short while. But since nothing was happening there, he made his way home without having another drink or getting into an argument with anyone.