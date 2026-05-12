“Completely without cause”
After brutal attack, Linz man (35) hopes for witnesses
On his way home late at night, Timo Dutzler was suddenly attacked by two men at Linz’s main square and seriously injured. The 35-year-old is looking for witnesses who may have noticed anything unusual on April 25 at the southeast corner of the main square.
“It happened so fast. I can only remember one blow from behind, but there must have been several. There were two guys between the ages of 20 and 25 who said something with a foreign accent and laughed as they walked away. Then a bystander called for an ambulance.” This is how Timo Dutzler (35) describes what happened to him “completely out of the blue” on April 25 at around 2:45 a.m. on Linz’s main square.
An ambulance instead of a walk
The chef had actually planned to walk a few more kilometers on his way home, but instead he was taken by ambulance to the AKH—with a broken nose, a black eye, a bruised shoulder, and a scraped knee.
“If I don’t take any painkillers, I still feel the pain, especially in my shoulder,” said the Linz resident, who has been on sick leave until today, in an interview with the “OÖ”-Krone. After a pleasant get-together with colleagues, he had gone alone to a bar in the old town for just a short while. But since nothing was happening there, he made his way home without having another drink or getting into an argument with anyone.
“Search Very Difficult”
“The police took my report on the scene. During the last interview, they said there were still no suspects and that the search was very difficult,” said the 35-year-old. So if anyone saw anything around 2:45 a.m. on April 25 at the southeastern end of Linz’s main square (near the tourist trains)—please contact the Landhaus Police Station (059133 4586 100)!
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