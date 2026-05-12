Care allowance to be increased for next year

Trouble with pensioners over cuts

As reported, talks with senior citizens’ representatives are proving particularly tough. The budget calls for a pension increase of one-quarter of a percentage point below the inflation rate. The savings amount to just under 300 million euros per year. Exactly how this will be distributed remains to be seen. The presidents of the Senior Citizens’ Council, Ingrid Korosec and Birgit Gerstorfer, insist on full inflation compensation and refuse to discuss the planned savings.