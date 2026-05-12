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Despite budget cuts

Care allowance to be increased for next year

Nachrichten
12.05.2026 05:55
For half a million people in Austria, the care allowance will be increased.
For half a million people in Austria, the care allowance will be increased.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

Despite austerity measures, the care allowance will be adjusted for inflation, at least for the coming year. As the “Krone” has learned, Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann has allocated 120 million euros for this in the biennial budget. This will benefit half a million people.

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In Austria, as of the end of March 2026, approximately 506,000 people were eligible for care allowance. Despite the necessary budget consolidation measures, they will receive the full inflation adjustment in 2027. “This ensures an important contribution to social security in uncertain times and, at the same time, underscores the high priority of care and social cohesion in our society,” Schumann emphasizes.

Minister Schumann during a visit to “Häuser zum Leben”
Minister Schumann during a visit to “Häuser zum Leben”(Bild: Florian Schrötter)

“The people who provide care every day and those who depend on care deserve our full support. That is why I am very pleased that we have succeeded in securing the increase in care allowances for 2027.”

The care allowance will be increased for half a million people in Austria.
The care allowance will be increased for half a million people in Austria.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Social Affairs Minister Invited Caregiverst
 On the occasion of today’s Caregivers’ Day, Schumanninvitedcaregivers to the Ministry to discuss current challenges and necessary improvements in the care system.

Discussion with care workers at the Ministry of Social Affairs
Discussion with care workers at the Ministry of Social Affairs(Bild: Sozialministerium)

“Caregivers do an enormous amount for our society every day, often under high stress and with great personal dedication,” said Schumann. Their contribution goes “far beyond medical care: They give people dignity, security, and humanity during difficult phases of life.”

Making nursing more attractive
Especially on Nurses’ Day, it is “a matter of great importance to the minister not only to recognize this dedication but also to create the right political framework conditions so that nursing becomes more attractive,” Schumann concluded.

Trouble with pensioners over cuts
As reported, talks with senior citizens’ representatives are proving particularly tough. The budget calls for a pension increase of one-quarter of a percentage point below the inflation rate. The savings amount to just under 300 million euros per year. Exactly how this will be distributed remains to be seen. The presidents of the Senior Citizens’ Council, Ingrid Korosec and Birgit Gerstorfer, insist on full inflation compensation and refuse to discuss the planned savings.

Most recently, it was leaked that cuts to climate-damaging subsidies are also planned. The potential savings are significant. According to a WIFO study, the volume of these subsidies amounts to 4.1 to 5.7 billion euros annually. However, given the high energy prices, agricultural diesel and the commuter allowance are likely to remain in place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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