While the slopes are open
Skiers puzzled by construction site on the glacier
The ski season on the Stubai Glacier is still in full swing—but so is a construction site to relocate the mountain station to 3,100 meters, including an access road across the ski slope. The operators have an explanation for this...
Spring skiing in nearly perfect conditions is still possible at the Stubai Glacier until May 17. Ski operations will remain open until then. In recent days, there has even been some fresh snow, which delighted many skiers on site.
However, they were less pleased with the current state of the Eisjochferner: “A kilometer-long access road, several meters wide, runs right through the middle of the ski slope to the Eisgratbahn mountain station, where there is a massive construction site,” eyewitnesses told the “Tiroler Krone,” providing photos as well.
The work is being carried out in compliance with all official regulations.
Catherine Probst, Sprecherin der Stubaier Gletscherbahnen
Glacier retreat causes problems
“The work in question involves preparatory measures for the necessary adjustments to the lift route and the Eisjoch mountain station due to glacier retreat,” explains Catherine Propst, spokesperson for Stubaier Gletscherbahnen.
“To carry out this work, a temporary access road is being constructed, which will be completely dismantled once the work is finished,” she explains further. The operators emphasize that the work is being carried out in compliance with all official regulations.
“Ensuring long-term operation on the glacier”
But why is construction taking place during the current operating season? “Since the window of opportunity for construction and maintenance work in high-alpine terrain is very short due to weather conditions, certain tasks cannot be completely avoided during the current season. The clear goal is to efficiently implement necessary infrastructure measures to ensure long-term operations on the Stubai Glacier.”
Eisgrat 2 T-bar Lift Already Dismantled
The main reason is glacier melt caused by climate change, which is making the operation of the lift facilities on the glacier increasingly complicated. “A T-bar lift running parallel to the Eisgratbahn has already been dismantled due to the retreating ice; now the supports of the Eisgratbahn, a six-seater chairlift, are to be better secured,” the skiers speculate.
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