This is how (un)safe the railroad crossings in the state are

There are currently around 3,000 railroad crossings in Austria, exactly 2,916 of which are on the ÖBB rail network.

Twenty-five years ago, there were still more than 6,000 railroad crossings.

According to statistics, there were 43 accidents at railroad crossings in Austria in 2024.

Only two occurred at crossings with barriers.

Four people lost their lives in these accidents.

Most of the accidents occurred in Lower Austria (15) and Upper Austria (12 accidents).