Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lost Touch

Who knows Gerd? Steirer (87) is looking for a childhood friend

Nachrichten
02.05.2026 16:00
Alois Waldhaus is now married, has three children, and six grandchildren.
Alois Waldhaus is now married, has three children, and six grandchildren.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Von Fanny Gasser

They spent their childhood and youth together, going hiking and skiing—but then Alois Waldhaus and his longtime friend lost touch. Now 87 years old, he desperately wants to see him again. For that, he needs your help!

0 Kommentare

Recently, the “Steirerkrone” editorial office received a touching call: “I’m looking for an old friend and can’t find him anymore. Can you help me?” asked Alois Waldhaus. “We did so much together, and I don’t know where he is. I hope he’s still alive,” says the now 87-year-old.

He is referring to Gerd Gschwandner. The two grew up together in the Triestersiedlung neighborhood of Graz and spent their youth together. Waldhaus, born in Peggau, recounts: “We moved to Graz in 1946, to Triesterstraße 64; Gerd lived around the corner at Tändelwiese 32.”

“Gerd (center), Franzi, and Alois (left) as young men before the ski run down from the ...
“Gerd (center), Franzi, and Alois (left) as young men before the ski run down from the Krippenstein on the eastern side of the Dachstein”(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)

Waldhaus completed a commercial apprenticeship to follow in his father’s footsteps—his father was a branch manager at Konsum. On the side, he was active in the trade union youth group. He reminisces: “It was especially nice to go skiing and hiking with Gerd.”

One of these moments is captured in a black-and-white photo: “Gerd, Franzi, and Alois in their youth before the ski run down from the Krippenstein on the east side of the Dachstein,” is written on the back.

It was especially nice to go skiing and hiking with Gerd. We did a lot of sports together.

Alois Waldhaus

Bild: Jürgen Fuchs

Reunited 30 years ago
In the meantime, Waldhaus has left the city behind, is married, has three children and six grandchildren, lives in Gutenberg on the Raabklamm, and sings in a choir. What still annoys him to this day: About 30 years ago, the two childhood friends ran into each other by chance—but Waldhaus missed the chance to ask for his contact information.

That’s why he’s now asking readers for help: Who knows Gerd Gschwandner? Waldhaus suspects that he also moved away from Graz. He’s likely a few years younger. “It would be my heart’s desire to see him again,” he says. Anyone with information is asked to call 0676/6666390.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
02.05.2026 16:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf