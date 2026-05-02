Lost Touch
Who knows Gerd? Steirer (87) is looking for a childhood friend
They spent their childhood and youth together, going hiking and skiing—but then Alois Waldhaus and his longtime friend lost touch. Now 87 years old, he desperately wants to see him again. For that, he needs your help!
Recently, the “Steirerkrone” editorial office received a touching call: “I’m looking for an old friend and can’t find him anymore. Can you help me?” asked Alois Waldhaus. “We did so much together, and I don’t know where he is. I hope he’s still alive,” says the now 87-year-old.
He is referring to Gerd Gschwandner. The two grew up together in the Triestersiedlung neighborhood of Graz and spent their youth together. Waldhaus, born in Peggau, recounts: “We moved to Graz in 1946, to Triesterstraße 64; Gerd lived around the corner at Tändelwiese 32.”
Waldhaus completed a commercial apprenticeship to follow in his father’s footsteps—his father was a branch manager at Konsum. On the side, he was active in the trade union youth group. He reminisces: “It was especially nice to go skiing and hiking with Gerd.”
One of these moments is captured in a black-and-white photo: “Gerd, Franzi, and Alois in their youth before the ski run down from the Krippenstein on the east side of the Dachstein,” is written on the back.
It was especially nice to go skiing and hiking with Gerd. We did a lot of sports together.
Alois Waldhaus
Bild: Jürgen Fuchs
Reunited 30 years ago
In the meantime, Waldhaus has left the city behind, is married, has three children and six grandchildren, lives in Gutenberg on the Raabklamm, and sings in a choir. What still annoys him to this day: About 30 years ago, the two childhood friends ran into each other by chance—but Waldhaus missed the chance to ask for his contact information.
That’s why he’s now asking readers for help: Who knows Gerd Gschwandner? Waldhaus suspects that he also moved away from Graz. He’s likely a few years younger. “It would be my heart’s desire to see him again,” he says. Anyone with information is asked to call 0676/6666390.
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read the original article here.
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