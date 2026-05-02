At the age of 59
Racing driver and Paralympic star Zanardi has died
Sad news from the world of sports! Former race car driver and Paralympic champion Alessandro “Alex” Zanardi has died at the age of 59. His family announced that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Former Formula 1 driver and later Paralympic athlete Alessandro Zanardi has died at the age of 59. His family announced the news. The Italian lost both legs in a racing accident at the Lausitzring in Brandenburg in 2001. He then began competing in para-sports with cycling and won four gold and two silver medals at the Paralympic Games on a handbike. Zanardi competed in over 40 Formula 1 races between 1991 and 1999.
He drove for teams including Lotus and Williams. After the end of his Formula 1 career, he was seriously injured in an accident following a pit stop during a race in the Champ Car series at the Lausitzring. Both of his legs had to be amputated. He enjoyed success in cycling at the Paralympic Games in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Another serious accident in 2020 in Tuscany
But the Italian’s ordeal was not yet over: In 2020, Zanardi lost control of his handbike during a charity race in Tuscany and collided with a truck. He suffered severe head and facial injuries. At the time, he was in critical condition for a long period.
The family did not provide further details regarding the cause of death. Zanardi reportedly passed away suddenly on Friday evening. “Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family,” the statement read.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to Zanardi as “an extraordinary person who was able to turn every trial of life into a lesson in courage, strength, and dignity.” “With his athletic achievements, his example, and his humanity, he gave us all much more than just a victory: he gave us hope, pride, and the strength to never give up.”
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