Champions League
LIVE NOW: Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal
UEFA Champions League semifinals. Atlético Madrid hosts Arsenal FC; we’re covering the match live – see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0–1.
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Arsenal put Atlético Madrid in their place with a 4-0 victory on October 21, 2025, in the third match of the Champions League group stage. More than half a year later, both teams still have their sights set on their first-ever triumph in the “Champions League” and are currently battling each other for a spot in the final. The first leg of this semifinal matchup—which wasn’t exactly expected at the start of the season—takes place today on Spanish soil.
“It’s extraordinary to be in the semifinals once again. We have great confidence in our style of play, we’re ready, and we’ll give it our all against a great team,” said Atlético coach Diego Simeone. He has been pursuing the “huge goal” of lifting the trophy since taking office in December 2011. But he feels no pressure. “It’s a soccer game, and ultimately, it’s the players who decide these matches.” One of them is Koke, who is eagerly awaiting kickoff. “The closer the day gets, the more you feel that nervous flutter in your stomach, like on a first date with a girl you like,” explained Atlético’s captain.
Strong Offense vs. Top Defense
The hosts’ crowning glory is their offense; with 34 goals (and 26 conceded), they’ve scored more than ever before in a European Cup season. Only the teams also in the semifinals—defending champions Paris St. Germain and Bayern Munich (38 each)—have scored more. Above all, the Londoners will need to keep Julian Alvarez (9) and Alexander Sörloth (6) in check. Arsenal, by contrast, has scored “only” 27 times, but clearly holds the advantage on defense. With just five goals conceded in twelve matches and eight clean sheets, the still-undefeated “Gunners” are the undisputed leaders in this category.
The Londoners also kept a clean sheet in their most recent league match; thanks to a 1-0 win over Newcastle, they returned to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, though their closest pursuers, Manchester City, who trail by three points, have played one fewer game. “We’ve hit the reset button after the loss to Manchester City. Game one is in the bag. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going,” said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. For his team, it may have been a much-needed breakthrough after three consecutive competitive matches without a win, including two losses.
But Atlético is hoping for the same effect. Saturday’s 3-2 home win against Athletic Bilbao was their first victory after four consecutive competitive losses, including the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, which they lost in a penalty shootout. Both Atlético and Arsenal are reaching the semifinals for the fourth time. The Madrid side lost in the finals in 2014 and 2016, and in 2017, their run ended in the semifinals against Real Madrid. “We’re living in the present; there’s no difference from the other semifinal matches—we’re facing another great team,” emphasized Koke.
“Now a completely different game awaits”
The English side has only been successful once—against Villarreal in 2006; they were eliminated by Manchester United in 2009 and by PSG last season. In the Champions League, the two teams are meeting for the first time in the knockout stage, though they did face off in the 2018 Europa League semifinals, where Atlético prevailed after a 1-1 away draw and a 1-0 home win. The English side prefers to look back on their 4-0 victory last fall. “We played a really good game back then,” said midfielder Declan Rice. But according to forward Gabriel Martinelli, that doesn’t mean anything. “Now we’re facing a completely different game,” the Brazilian emphasized.
Both sides are dealing with personnel issues. For Arsenal, which has won its last seven Champions League matches against Spanish teams, the availability of the injured Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze, and Riccardo Calafiori is in doubt, in addition to the absences of Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber. For Atletico, Pablo Barrios and Jose Maria Gimenez are definitely out, while David Hancko and Ademola Lookman could also be sidelined.
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