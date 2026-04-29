LIVE NOW: Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal

“It’s extraordinary to be in the semifinals once again. We have great confidence in our style of play, we’re ready, and we’ll give it our all against a great team,” said Atlético coach Diego Simeone. He has been pursuing the “huge goal” of lifting the trophy since taking office in December 2011. But he feels no pressure. “It’s a soccer game, and ultimately, it’s the players who decide these matches.” One of them is Koke, who is eagerly awaiting kickoff. “The closer the day gets, the more you feel that nervous flutter in your stomach, like on a first date with a girl you like,” explained Atlético’s captain.