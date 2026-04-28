Farmers are up in arms despite 100 million euros for agricultural diesel

Totschnig & Co. face threats of new protests

For what sounds like a lot of money in budget speeches shrinks, when broken down, to amounts that many farms are unlikely to perceive as a noticeable relief. The criticism from the field is correspondingly clear. Ernst Tschida, the figurehead of the farmers’ protests, also points out that such sums fail to address the reality faced by many farms. The structural problems—low producer prices, rising costs, and growing bureaucratic pressure—would not be addressed in the slightest. If there is no movement from agricultural leaders, he promises further protests: “Farmers will fight for their survival!”