Shooting?
31-year-old teacher opened fire at Trump dinner
On Saturday evening, a man armed with a shotgun attempted to force his way into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Hilton Hotel and fired at a Secret Service agent in the security checkpoint area outside the ballroom.
Several media outlets reported on a shooter. A freelance photographer working for the Reuters news agency heard four to six loud bangs in the hotel, though not in the immediate vicinity of the dinner. Panic broke out in the hotel ballroom. Attendees shouted, “Get down, get down!” Hundreds of guests threw themselves under the tables while Secret Service agents in riot gear stormed into the room.
What did Melania Trump see before the shots were fired?
Trump and the First Lady hid behind the podium before being escorted out by their bodyguards. Shortly before she was led off the stage, Melania Trump appeared to react to something in the audience and looked concerned (see X post below), as shown by a live broadcast from C-SPAN. Other government officials, including Vice President JD Vance, were also evacuated.
The man had several weapons with him and intended to kill. He assumed that this was yet another attempt on his life, the U.S. president explained after the dangerous incident. However, he added that the man had been very far away from him.
Trump appeared in evening attire in the White House press room. He had been attending the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with 2,600 guests at a Washington hotel when the shots were fired and he was taken to safety along with other high-ranking government officials.
Trump: “That won’t stop me from...”
At the press conference, Trump demonstratively praised the work of the Secret Service. Regarding the shooter’s background, he said that he was likely a “lone wolf.” He also did not believe that the shooting had any connection to the war with Iran. At the same time, he emphasized that he would not be deterred from his course toward Iran. “That won’t stop me from winning the war with Iran.”
Shooter arrested
About an hour after the incident, Trump confirmed the shooter’s arrest. “What a night in D.C. The Secret Service and law enforcement did an outstanding job,” he wrote on his platform Truth Social. Trump had initially stated that “the show must go on.” Later, he announced that the event would be rescheduled within 30 days. In July 2024, during his campaign for a second term, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when a shooter narrowly missed him in the state of Pennsylvania. The bullet slightly injured Trump’s ear.
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