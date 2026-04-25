“Even a dead whale has its place in nature”

A stranded whale has been making headlines for weeks. In Germany, in Europe, and around the world, everyone knows him by now: “Timmy”—the mighty marine mammal. The images of him tug at the heartstrings: the whale lying on the beach, so helpless and exhausted, closer to death than to life. And yes, it’s right to look. It is right to feel compassion. But it is also necessary to be honest. Because while we fret over this one whale, tremble, and debate its rescue, something is happening in the world’s oceans that hardly moves anyone. Every year, hundreds, even thousands of whales are killed—completely legally. Countries like Norway, Iceland, and Japan hunt them mercilessly.