No end in sight: Black Hawk helicopters fight fires in Carinthia

Nearly 200 firefighters, six helicopter crews, and dozens of other responders are on the scene in the Lesachtal. As reported, a fire broke out in the Promeggen area, east of Maria Luggau near the village of Xaveriberg, for reasons that remain unknown. Due to the wind and prevailing dry conditions, the flames quickly spread across a vast area. While there was still hope on Friday that the burning area could be contained, by evening 70 hectares were already ablaze. “The night was calmer, but the fire has now spread to between 75 and 80 hectares,” explained District Fire Chief Herbert Zimmermann early Saturday morning.