“Fake News”: Confusion Surrounding Oberwart Heart Surgery

The state of Burgenland expressed surprise at the press release announcing the rejection: According to the office of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, the commission had issued neither approval nor rejection and had not reached a decision. “Since unanimity is required in the BZK, the vote did not result in a resolution. Contrary to what the responsible ministry has claimed, cardiac surgery has not been rejected,” said Provincial Councilor Leonhard Schneemann in a press release. The department will continue to be operated and funded by the province.