Before Bankruptcy: Benko Foundation Sold Prime Real Estate

Insolvency Administrators Must Scrutinize

It is intriguing to note who handled these sales in mid-February: the law firm Ullmann Geiler und Partner. Stefan Geiler and two of his colleagues were appointed by the insolvency court in March as the insolvency administrators for the Laura Private Foundation. A key responsibility of insolvency administrators is to ensure, on behalf of the creditors, that no sales took place prior to the opening of insolvency proceedings. And: whether the purchase prices were reasonable. Otherwise, the sales would have to be reviewed for potential challenge and—in the worst case—reversed.